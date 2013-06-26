Mexico stocks rise more than 1 pct, following global markets

UPDATE 1-British lawmakers call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
* Follows spate of scandals, investor rebellions over pay (Adds detail from report, responses from trade body, regulator, investor, lawyer, background, bullet points)
MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.45 percent to trade at 38,444.26 points in early Wednesday trade, following global markets.
* Follows spate of scandals, investor rebellions over pay (Adds detail from report, responses from trade body, regulator, investor, lawyer, background, bullet points)
LONDON, April 5 JP Morgan said on Wednesday that Michele Colocci will rejoin the investment bank from rival Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.
* Plug Power Inc - transaction agreement contains certain restrictions on Amazon’S ability to transfer the warrant and warrant shares