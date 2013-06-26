版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 26日 星期三

Mexico stocks rise more than 1 pct, following global markets

MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.45 percent to trade at 38,444.26 points in early Wednesday trade, following global markets.

