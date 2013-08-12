Mexico's leading stock index drops homebuilders

MEXICO CITY Aug 12 The Mexican stock exchange
on Monday dropped homebuilders Geo, Urbi and
Homex from its benchmark IPC index.
Trading in shares of Urbi and Geo has been suspended since
late last month, after the companies failed to report their
second quarter earnings on time.
The three homebuilding companies are trying to restructure
their debt after taking on loans to buy large tracts of suburban
land where Mexicans no longer want to live.
The stock exchange is also dropping from the benchmark index
television broadcaster TV Azteca, controlled by
Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, and mining company Frisco
, run by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim.
From Sept. 2, a mix of local retailers, energy and banking
companies will take their place.
Slim's restaurant and retail chain Sanborns,
which raised just shy of $1 billion in a public listing in
February, will join on the index retailer Comerci,
banking group Banregio Grupo Financiero, energy
company IEnova, the local subsidiary of U.S.-based
Sempra Energy and infrastructure company Pinfra
.
The exchange recalculates the IPC's constituents based
primarily on a stock's liquidity.