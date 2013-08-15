版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 15日 星期四 22:36 BJT

Mexican stocks fall more than 1 pct on mixed U.S. data

MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Thursday on mixed jobs and manufacturing data from the United States.

The IPC stock index fell 1.02 percent to 41,996.65 points in early trading.
