公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 28日 星期三 02:43 BJT

Mexican stocks fall more than 2 pct on Syria concerns

MEXICO CITY Aug 27 Mexican stocks fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday on concerns about the ongoing conflict in Syria, and a possible U.S.-led military intervention there.

The IPC stock index was down 2.14 percent at 39,557.14 points in afternoon trading.

