Mexican stocks rise more than 1 pct

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
MEXICO CITY Aug 30 Mexican stocks rose more than 1 percent on Friday, led by a rise in bottler Femsa and telecom giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
The IPC stock index was up 1.11 percent at 39,596.28 points.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Revenue for q1 , excluding revenue from ChipMOS Technologies Ltd was $150.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoviva announces $50 million partial royalty notes redemption