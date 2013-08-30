版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 31日 星期六 02:05 BJT

Mexican stocks rise more than 1 pct

MEXICO CITY Aug 30 Mexican stocks rose more than 1 percent on Friday, led by a rise in bottler Femsa and telecom giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

The IPC stock index was up 1.11 percent at 39,596.28 points.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐