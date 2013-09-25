版本:
Mexico stocks extend gains, rising more than 1 percent

MEXICO CITY, Sept 25 Mexico's IPC share index extended gains on Wednesday, rising more than 1 percent in afternoon trading.

Traders said that institutional investors such as pension funds were helping to fuel the rise, adjusting their portfolios as the third quarter neared its conclusion.
