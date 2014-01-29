版本:
Mexican stocks fall over 1 pct ahead of Fed stimulus decision

MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as traders showed caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on its stimulus due later in the day.

The Fed's stimulus program has helped lift emerging market stocks, and any major roll-back is seen as damaging to Mexican equities. The IPC index tracked U.S. , Brazilian and Chilean stock markets lower.
