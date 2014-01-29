Mexican stocks fall over 1 pct ahead of Fed stimulus decision

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as traders showed caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on its stimulus due later in the day.
The Fed's stimulus program has helped lift emerging market stocks, and any major roll-back is seen as damaging to Mexican equities. The IPC index tracked U.S. , Brazilian and Chilean stock markets lower.
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd