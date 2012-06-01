版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 21:44 BJT

Mexican shares fall sharply on U.S. jobs data

MEXICO CITY, June 1 Mexican shares declined sharply on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth in May was the weakest in a year and U.S. unemployment rose to 8.2 percent, spooking a market already jittery over Europe's debt troubles.

The IPC stock index fell 1.47 percent to 37,312 points after closing out May with a 4 percent loss, the worst monthly performance since September.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐