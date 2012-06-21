Mexican shares fall on weak global growth data

BRIEF-VolitionRX says begun study of Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
* VolitionRX Ltd - has begun a two-phase logistical study of company's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage blood test
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexican shares declined on Thursday after a series of economic data from the United States, China and Europe added to worries about a global slowdown.
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index dropped 1.02 percent to 38,576 points, capping five straight sessions of gains. Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico led declines, sliding 4.4 percent after it announced on Wednesday that it would cut its expansion plans in Mexico.
* Windstream Holdings Inc - files for potential stock offering of up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Littelfuse inc says has made an incremental $15 million investment in monolith semiconductor inc