Buyout group gets 45 percent stake in Mexico's Maxcom in tender offer

MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 A group of investors led by
Mexican private equity firm Ventura Capital Privado has acquired
44.69 percent of telecom Maxcom's outstanding shares after
concluding its tender offer, according to stock exchange filings
on Friday.
Ventura Capital last month offered up to $60 million to buy
the whole company, as part of Maxcom's
restructuring process.
A U.S. court earlier this month approved a prepackaged
bankruptcy plan for Maxcom, which competes in Mexico with Carlos
Slim's phone company America Movil.
Maxcom, which provides business and residential phone
services along with pay TV and other services in major Mexican
cities, may benefit from a sweeping telecom reform approved by
Mexico's government this year that aims to help smaller
companies compete against America Movil.