版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 06:44 BJT

Mexico's Megacable post drop in 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Megacable, one of Mexico's largest cable operators, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit fell 8.5 percent to 443 million pesos ($33.2 million) compared to 484 million pesos in the same period last year.

