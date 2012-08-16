Mexico's Mexichem says cracker venture would cost over $1 bln

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem's planned joint venture to build a cracker unit would require an investment of more $1 billion, said Rafael Davalos, Mexichem's head of special proyects, in a conference call with journalists on Thursday.
Mexichem said earlier on Thursday it is eyeing a deal with Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to build a cracker that would be fully operational in 2016.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)