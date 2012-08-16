版本:
Mexico's Mexichem says cracker venture would cost over $1 bln

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem's planned joint venture to build a cracker unit would require an investment of more $1 billion, said Rafael Davalos, Mexichem's head of special proyects, in a conference call with journalists on Thursday.

Mexichem said earlier on Thursday it is eyeing a deal with Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to build a cracker that would be fully operational in 2016.

