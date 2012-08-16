版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 17日 星期五 02:36 BJT

Mexico's Mexichem eyes two takeovers in U.S., Europe

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem is eyeing two possible acquisitions in the United States and Europe, but nothing has been decided yet, said Rafael Davalos, Mexichem's head of special proyects, in a conference call with journalists on Thursday.

