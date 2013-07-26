版本:
Mexichem reports sharp drop in 2nd-qtr profit

MEXICO CITY, July 26 Mexican chemicals maker Mexichem on Friday reported a sharply lower second-quarter profit.

The company said its quarterly profit fell by almost half to 812 million pesos ($62.6 million) from 1.553 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
