Mexico's Mexichem swings to fourth-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican chemicals company Mexichem on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss.

The company reported a loss of 15.88 million pesos ($1.2 million) compared to a profit of 7.74 million pesos a year earlier.
