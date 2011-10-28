版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 29日 星期六 01:33 BJT

Mexichem 3rd quarter profit 36.9 mln pesos

Oct 28 Mexican chemicals firm Mexichem (MEXCHEM.MX) posted on Friday a third quarter net profit of 36.9 million pesos ($2.7 million).

($1 = 13.8835 pesos at end of September)

