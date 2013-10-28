版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二

Mexico's Mexichem reports third-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican chemicals maker Mexichem on Monday reported its third-quarter results swung to a loss.

The company reported a quarterly loss of 618.4 million pesos ($47 million), compared to a profit of 1.291 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

