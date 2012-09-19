版本:
Mexichem shareholders OK new stock issue to fund financing plan

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Wednesday its shareholders approved the issuance of new stock, part of a broader financing plan to fund an ambitious expansion drive.

Mexichem said it will issue 260 million new shares, worth about $1.2 billion using Tuesday's closing price of 61.22 pesos. No date was provided for the offer but company management told Reuters last month that it could take place by end October.

The share issue is part of Mexichem's plan to raise some $2 billion to continue growing. The company is also tapping international debt markets to access cash.

Mexichem traded 0.13 percent higher at 61.30 pesos Wednesday morning.

