Mexichem says fourth-quarter revenue rose 38 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 6 Mexican industrial
conglomerate Mexichem on Wednesday said its
preliminary fourth-quarter sales increased 38 percent from the
same quarter a year earlier.
The company, which specializes in petrochemicals, said sales
in the October to December period rose to 14.424 billion pesos
($1.121 billion).
Core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, rose 8 percent to 2.335 billion
pesos, the company said in a statement.
Mexichem has not announced when it will report
fourth-quarter results in full and a company official could not
immediately be reached.