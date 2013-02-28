Mexico's Mexichem posts Q4 loss as costs surge

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Plastic pipe maker posts net loss of 79.3 mln pesos
* Rising costs outweigh 38 percent jump in revenue
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem slid into the red in the fourth quarter, as a jump in costs outweighed gains in revenue.
Mexichem booked a net loss of 79.3 million pesos ($6.1 million) in the October-December period, down from a 103 million peso net profit in the same period a year earlier.
Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent to 14.4 billion pesos but the cost of sales rose 44 percent to 9.9 billion pesos while general costs rose 72 percent to 4 billion pesos.
Prior to the release of the results, Mexichem shares fell 0.2 percent to 64.88 pesos on Wednesday. The stock has slumped from near a record high in early February after it reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter preliminary revenue.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.