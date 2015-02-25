版本:
Mexico's Mexichem reports $37.11 mln 4th-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexican chemicals and plastic-pipe maker Mexichem on Wednesday reported a $37.11 million fourth-quarter loss.

In the same quarter last year, Mexichem reported a loss of $8.92 million. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
