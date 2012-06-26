版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Mexico's Mexichem sees Q2 sales at 17.84 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, June 26 Mexico's Mexichem said on Tuesday it sees its second quarter sales at 17.84 billion pesos, up 45 percent versus the same period a year ago.

