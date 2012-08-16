版本:
2012年 8月 16日

Mexico's Mexichem eyes cracker venture with Oxychem

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Thursday it is eyeing a venture with Occidental Chemical Corp, known as Oxychem, to build a cracker.

Mexichem said the ethane-based cracker would produce about 500,000 tonnes of ethylene to feed a Texas facility of Oxychem.

