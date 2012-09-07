Mexico's Mexichem launches tender offer for 2019 notes

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February
* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: http://media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it has launched an offer to buy back $350 million worth of senior notes due 2019, part of a recently announced plan to help the company continue with its expansion drive.
Mexichem's tender, which offers $1,245 for every $1,000 principal amount of notes, will expire Sept. 13 but could be extended, the company said in a press release.
Last month, Mexichem said it planned to raise about $2 billion to refinance existing debt and other working capital needs.
Mexichem shares inched up 0.16 percent to 61.10 pesos Friday morning.
* CEO Michele Buck at analyst conference-"we believe M&A will play an important role in diversifying our portfolio going forward"
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. application activity to refinance a mortgage climbed to its highest level since mid-December as 30-year home borrowing costs declined to their lowest in six weeks, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.