Mexico's Mexichem launches tender offer for 2019 notes

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Friday it has launched an offer to buy back $350 million worth of senior notes due 2019, part of a recently announced plan to help the company continue with its expansion drive.

Mexichem's tender, which offers $1,245 for every $1,000 principal amount of notes, will expire Sept. 13 but could be extended, the company said in a press release.

Last month, Mexichem said it planned to raise about $2 billion to refinance existing debt and other working capital needs.

Mexichem shares inched up 0.16 percent to 61.10 pesos Friday morning.