Mexico's Mexichem sees flat fourth-quarter core profit

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Mexican plastic pipe and chemical maker Mexichem said on Wednesday it expects to report fourth-quarter core profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $180 million, in line with the same period last year.
The company, which did not say when it will report fourth-quarter results in full, said it expects quarterly sales of $1.2 billion, up 12 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Mexichem said fourth-quarter results will include a one-off boost of about $20 million, mostly related to restructuring during 2013.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd
April 24 Large drugmakers with piles of cash are on the hunt for promising medicines being developed by small companies to treat NASH, a progressive fatty liver disease poised to become the leading cause of liver transplants by 2020.