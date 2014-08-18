版本:
Mexico's Mexichem to pay $630 mln for pipe maker Dura-Line

MEXICO CITY Aug 18 Mexico's Mexichem said on Monday it had reached a deal to pay $630 million to buy Tennessee-based plastic pipe maker Dura-Line Corporation from private equity firm CHS Capital.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and should be completed within the coming months, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
