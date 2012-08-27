版本:
Mexichem eyes share listing end Oct, debt refinancing

MEXICO CITY Aug 27 Mexican industrial conglomerate Mexichem said on Monday it will use about half of its planned $2 billion financing to refinance existing debt, including a 2014 $600 million revolving loan and the pre-payment of a 2019 $350 million bond.

Mexichem also said the share-listing portion of the financing plan could take place by end October.

