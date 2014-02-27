版本:
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem swings to fourth-quarter loss

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, as its sales costs and tax payments climbed.

The company reported a loss of 15.88 million pesos ($1.2 million) compared to a profit of 7.74 million pesos a year earlier, after it paid more in taxes.

Revenue rose 17.6 percent to 1.27 billion pesos, but operating profit fell almost 10 percent to 74.4 billion pesos, on higher sales costs.

Mexichem, which will hold a conference call on Monday, did not immediately give details explaining its financial report.
