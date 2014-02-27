UPDATE 1-Mexico's Mexichem swings to fourth-quarter loss

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican chemicals and plastic pipe maker Mexichem on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, as its sales costs and tax payments climbed.
The company reported a loss of 15.88 million pesos ($1.2 million) compared to a profit of 7.74 million pesos a year earlier, after it paid more in taxes.
Revenue rose 17.6 percent to 1.27 billion pesos, but operating profit fell almost 10 percent to 74.4 billion pesos, on higher sales costs.
Mexichem, which will hold a conference call on Monday, did not immediately give details explaining its financial report.
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab