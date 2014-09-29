Court rules Nokia Mexico must pay damages to buyers of faulty phones

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 A Mexican court has ruled
Nokia Mexico S.A. de C.V must pay damages to customers who
bought defective mobile phones prior to the handset maker's
takeover by Microsoft Corp, a government agency said on
Sunday.
A Mexico City court found in favor of federal consumer
protection agency Profeco in a suit first filed in 2010 against
Nokia Mexico before Finnish parent Nokia sold its
mobile business to Microsoft - a sale which was completed this
year.
The agency said Nokia Mexico customers that had been
affected by faulty Nokia equipment would be able to seek damages
even if they had not yet presented complaints.
According to Profeco, the court ruled Nokia Mexico must
either replace defective devices and/or reimburse their cost,
plus pay compensation equivalent to at least 20 percent of the
damages resulting from malfunctioning.
Profeco, which could not immediately be reached for comment,
did not provide more details on how the damages would be paid.
Neither Microsoft, which was not mentioned in the statement,
nor Nokia Mexico could immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Christopher Cushing)