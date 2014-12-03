Mexico carries out first operation as member of LatAm bourses

MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's stock exchange on Tuesday carried out its first operation as a member of the Latin American Integrated Market, or MILA, which connects it to bourses in Chile, Colombia and Peru, MILA said in a statement.

MILA said the transaction was the purchase by Mexican brokerage Grupo Bursatil Mexicano (GBM) of 200 shares in Chile-based retailer Falabella for some $1,415.

MILA was formed in 2011 to boost market liquidity within the Pacific Alliance trade grouping, and the tie-up aims to create more business for financial markets in the region.

The Pacific Alliance, created in 2012, is an economic bloc that includes MILA's members and represents about 35 percent of Latin America's gross domestic product.

