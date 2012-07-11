Mexican juice firm co-owned by Coke buys dairy-products co

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican juice company Jugos
del Valle, partly-owned by The Coca-Cola Co, on Wednesday
said it will buy local dairy-products company Santa Clara.
Santa Clara produces, sells and distributes milk, yogurt and
ice cream and it also runs a chain of 167 dairy-product stores,
according to a statement from Coca Cola Mexico.
Coca-Cola Mexico did not give details on how much it will
pay or when.
Jugos del Valle last week sought approval from Mexico's
Federal Competition Commission for the deal.
Coca-Cola owns 50 percent of the juice company and the rest
is held by eight bottlers including Coke Femsa and
Arca Continental, Mexico's two largest Coke bottlers.