UPDATE 1-Four dead in Mexican coal mine collapse

MEXICO CITY Aug 26 Four miners were killed when a coal mine collapsed in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila on Friday, a senior government official said.

Labor Minister Javier Lozano said in a Twitter message the fourth body was recovered late on Friday and an extraordinary inspection of the mine was underway.

About 132 miners were working in the Esmeralda mine run by Minera del Norte, an affiliate of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA.MX), when the accident happened.

"I believe in all honesty that they are presumably dead," Lozano told a Mexican radio station shortly before rescuers began pulling bodies from the mine.

In May, 14 workers were killed in an explosion at another coal mine in the northern Mexican state. [ID:nN08150303]

Lozano said officials will investigate to ensure there were no violations at the large-scale mine in San Juan de Sabinas, about 78 miles (127 km) south of the U.S. border.

Altos, among the biggest steelmakers in Mexico, said it sent 66 rescue workers to the collapsed mine. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga, additional reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Paul Simao)