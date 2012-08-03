Coal mine explosion in northern Mexico traps 10 miners

MEXICO CITY Aug 3 A coal mine collapse in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila Friday morning trapped 10 miners, according to a local emergency services official.

Local media reported that the explosion was triggered when a pocket of methane gas ignited.

The explosion marks the second coal mine disaster at a small coal mine in northern Mexico in the past 10 days.

A July 25 explosion killed seven miners, highlighting lax safety conditions in small mines that are often poorly regulated.

Men have mined the largely unregulated, small "pozito" mines that dot Coahuila for more than a century.

A 2006 methane explosion at the much larger Piedras Negras mine, owned by Grupo Mexico, killed 65 miners.