UPDATE 3-Six killed in Mexico coal mine explosion

By Liz Diaz
MEXICO CITY Aug 3 Six miners were killed in a
coal mine collapse in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila on
Friday, an emergency rescue team source on the site told
Reuters.
One miner was rescued earlier, according to a separate
report from the mine operator.
The explosion was triggered when a large amount of methane
gas ignited, causing the collapse of 100 tonnes of coal, mine
owner Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said in a statement.
Nearly 300 miners evacuated the mine without incident, the
company said.
The explosion marks the second disaster at a small coal mine
in northern Mexico in the past 10 days.
A July 25 explosion killed seven miners, highlighting lax
safety conditions in small mines that are often poorly
regulated.
Men have mined the largely unregulated, small "pozito" mines
that dot Coahuila for more than a century.
A 2006 methane explosion at the much larger Piedras Negras
mine, owned by Grupo Mexico, killed 65 miners.