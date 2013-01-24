版本:
Mexican miner Grupo Mexico to invest $3.5 bln in 2013

MEXICO CITY Jan 24 Mexican mining and infrastructure giant Grupo Mexico said in a release on Thursday it plans to invest $3.5 billion in 2013.

The company also said it will spend $2 billion on its mining division, $1 billion on its infrastructure division and $500 million on its transport division this year.
