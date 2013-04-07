Seven die in Mexico city beer factory accident

MEXICO CITY, April 7 An accident at a Mexico
City brewery killed seven people early Sunday, Corona beermaker
Grupo Modelo said.
The accident happened in a tank that was undergoing
maintenance and cleaning, a spokeswoman for the company said in
a statement. No details were provided.
Grupo Modelo said it has informed authorities and has begun
investigating the accident.
"Modelo is deeply sorry for this incident and will support
the affected families permanently," the statement said.
The spokeswoman did not say whether the accident would
affect production.
Modelo's Mexico City plant began operating in 1925,
according to the company's website.
The family-controlled Mexican brewer, maker of the No. 1
imported beer in the United States, is in the process of being
sold to Belgian-based Anheuser-Busch InBev.