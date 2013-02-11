版本:
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo posts slight dip in Q4 profit

MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo on Monday said fourth-quarter profit fell 2 percent.

The company reported a profit of 3.47 billion pesos ($270 million), compared to 3.54 billion pesos in the fourth-quarter a year earlier.

