版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五 00:11 BJT

Mexico's Modelo says sale to AB InBev will not close in Q1

MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexican brewer Modelo said on Thursday that Anheuser-Busch Inbev informed the company it will fight the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit seeking to stop the Belgian-based brewer from buying the half of Modelo that it does not already own.

Grupo Modelo no longer expects the deal to be completed in the first quarter, the company said in a statement to Mexico's stock exchange.

The Mexican brewer added that it has no further comment on the U.S. Justice Department's announcement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐