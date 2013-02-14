版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 22:39 BJT

Shares in Grupo Modelo rise after AB InBev revises takeover deal

MEXICO CITY Feb 14 Shares in Grupo Modelo rose more than 5 percent in early trading after Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest brewer, said on Thursday it had revised the terms of its full takeover of the Mexican brewer.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐