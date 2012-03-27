Mexican leftist candidate takes shot at Telmex, Wal-Mart

MEXICO CITY, March 27 A new advertisement that
targets "monopolies" by Mexican leftist presidential hopeful
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes aim at Carlos Slim's phone
company Telmex and retailer Walmart.
All the main candidates for the July 1 presidential
elections have pledged to bolster competition in Mexico, where
roughly half the population lives in poverty but much of
industry is in the hands of a just a few families.
However, Lopez Obrador's online advertisement is the first
to target specific companies in this context.
"Fight the abuse of monopolies in prices," says a voice in
the clip as a Telmex phone bill is show on screen.
As the video continues, the voice says Lopez Obrador will
also fight "unfair trade practices from other countries" as
images of the Walmart logo and Walmart stores appear on screen.
Lopez Obrador, who lost narrowly to conservative President
Felipe Calderon in 2006, is running third in the race, which
will officially get underway on Friday.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, or Walmex, is the Mexican
unit of U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Mexico's
biggest retailer, it had 2,101 stores in the country as of 2011.
Neither Telmex, which controls about 80 percent of Mexico's
fixed line market, or Walmex had any immediate comment.