Monsanto to spend $90 mln on corn seed research center in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Global seed technology
giant Monsanto expects to invest $90 million over the
next five years in a new corn seed research center in Mexico,
the company said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Monsanto said it had launched a new global center
for developing conventional hybrid strains of corn in Tlajomulco
de Zuniga on the southern fringe of Guadalajara, the country's
second biggest city.
The new research center will not develop new corn seeds that
harness genetically modified organisms (GMO) and is not
connected to Monsanto's pending applications to expand beyond
pilot plantings of GMO corn in Mexico, company spokeswoman Erika
Campuzano told Reuters in an emailed response to questions.
The center "aims to create new conventional varieties of
corn that are tolerant to diseases as well as biotic and abiotic
stresses that affect the cultivation of corn all over the
world," said Campuzano.
She added that Monsanto's research efforts seek to
contribute to the doubling of global corn output by 2030.
Campuzano said the company has already spent $64 million
since 2009 on land, buildings, equipment and operational costs
associated with three other research centers dedicated to
developing better corn and sorghum seeds in Jalisco, Guanajuato
and Nayarit states.
