CORRECTED-RPT-Monsanto launches Mexico center for developing improved corn seeds

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 Global seed technology
giant Monsanto said on Monday it has launched a global center in
Mexico for developing conventional hybrid strains of corn, part
of the company's push to boost output of the planet's most
widely produced grain.
The center, based in Tlajomulco de Zuniga on the southern
fringe of the western city of Guadalajara, will be used to
centralize development of Monsanto's corn seed research, mainly
for the U.S. market, the company said.
"The aim is to create new varieties tolerant to diseases and
the stresses that affect maize cultivation all over the world
due to growing negative conditions caused by global climate
change," the company said in a statement.
Scientists say modern corn comes from teosinte, a tiny wild
grain native to southern Mexico.
U.S.-based Monsanto is among several multinational
agricultural firms seeking permission for widespread planting of
corn that harnesses genetically modified organisms (GMO) to
boost desirable characteristics of the staple crop in Mexico,
where the issue is highly controversial.
Proponents of GMO corn say studies show that output will
rise and costly inputs such as pesticides and fertilizers will
fall, and say that GMO crops have proven safe for human
consumption.
Critics contend that large-scale plantings will contaminate
native strains of the grain and harm biodiversity. They also
point to toxins that protect GMO corn against pests that may be
linked to elevated insect mortality, which could undermine
pollination.
Last year, in a victory for opponents of GMO corn, a federal
judge in Mexico City ordered a temporary halt to the
government's ability to issue any new GMO corn permits.
The judge's order remains in effect.
