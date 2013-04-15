版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 23:35 BJT

Nestle makes deal with Mexico competition body for Pfizer business

MEXICO CITY, April 15 Swiss food giant Nestle has reached a deal with Mexico's competition watchdog as part of its purchase of Pfizer Inc.'s global baby food business, Mexico's federal competition commission (Cofeco) said on Monday.

Cofeco, which had previously blocked the deal, said Nestle will sell Pfizer's baby food business in Mexico to a third party to avoid an excessive concentration of the market in Mexico.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐