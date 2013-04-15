UPDATE 3-Mexico says Nestle to sell Pfizer baby food business

MEXICO CITY, April 15 Swiss food giant Nestle
will sell the assets of U.S. pharmaceutical company
Pfizer's baby food business in Mexico, a business it
acquired globally in an $11.85 billion deal last year, Mexico's
competition watchdog said on Monday.
Mexico's Federal Competition Commission, which in November
rejected the tie-up on the basis it would give Nestle too much
power in the baby food market, said the Swiss company must also
license the Pfizer brands for 10 years to whichever company buys
the assets.
Nestle will not be allowed to operate Pfizer's baby food
brands for 20 years, although it can retain the license for
Pfizer's Maternal products, which include multivitamins for
women and which do not compete with any Nestle business, the
Swiss company said a separate statement.
Nestle in January hired Rothschild to help the company sell
Latin American assets valued at over $1 billion, as part of its
drive to win regulatory approval for its purchase of the Pfizer
unit, Bloomberg reported.
Mexico is Nestle's sixth biggest market, with $2.95 billion
in sales in 2012, according to Nestle financial statements.
The size and value of Pfizer's baby food business in Mexico
could not be determined.
Cofeco said that the deal would have given Nestle between 71
percent and 88 percent of the total volume of baby formula sales
in Mexico.
Representatives of Nestle did not respond immediately to
requests for clarification.
Without specifying a precise timeframe, Cofeco said the sale
would be made soon, subject to its approval.
Nestle bought Pfizer's global baby food business in April
last year, in a bid to harness the U.S. company's strong
presence in emerging markets, where it makes 85 percent of its
sales.
But Nestle has faced regulatory hurdles in getting the
global deal approved at the local level. Analysts say that the
Swiss conglomerate may have to sell up to 30 percent of the
Pfizer units as part of the approval process.
The selloff could allow other baby food makers, such as
Danone SA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co and HJ
Heinz Co, to enter the Mexican market, analysts say.
Mexico is the world's fourth-largest baby milk market after
China, the United States and Indonesia.