Nestle apologizes for Tweet about missing Mexico students

MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Nestle, one of the
world's top food companies, apologized on Monday for an
offensive tweet about 43 missing trainee teachers apparently
massacred in southwest Mexico, saying it was "unauthorized".
Mexico's attorney general on Friday said the students from
the small town of Ayotzinapa were apparently killed, incinerated
and ground up after being abducted by corrupt police in league
with a local drug gang in late September.
Just after midnight on Sunday, a tweet published by a
Mexican account dedicated to Nestle's "Crunch" brand candy bar,
said "A los de Ayotzinapa les dieron Crunch", a pun on a slang
Mexican expression that translates as, "They crushed those from
Ayotzinapa".
A spokesman for Nestle Mexico said on Monday that the tweet
was removed shortly after publication.
She said the company had initiated an investigation to find
out who had sent the tweet but would not to say whether the
account had been hacked.
On Monday, the company issued a fresh tweet that read: "Once
more we offer the sincerest apology for this offensive tweet
which is completely contrary to our values."
The apparent massacre is the toughest challenge yet to face
President Enrique Pena Nieto, who took office two years ago
vowing to restore order in Mexico, where about 100,000 people
have died in violence linked to organized crime since 2007.
