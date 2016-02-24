UPDATE 1-Mexico court orders Nextel to pay damages to consumers

(Updates with comment from AT&T)

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico's federal consumer protection agency said on Tuesday a local court had ruled that the domestic business of wireless provider Nextel will have to compensate consumers for poor service and improper charges between 2012 and 2014.

The agency, known as Profeco, said more than 3 million users could benefit from the ruling in the class action suit. A spokeswoman for Profeco could not immediately say how much compensation was at stake.

AT&T Inc acquired Nextel's Mexico operation from NII Holdings Inc in 2015 as it expanded into Mexico. The Profeco spokeswoman could not immediately say whether the current or previous owner of Nextel in Mexico would be liable.

A spokeswoman for AT&T said it reserved the right to refrain from comment until Mexico's Supreme Court had ruled on the matter.

Compensation for improper charges would be subject to a 9 percent annual interest rate, and those owed damages would be granted their losses plus 20 percent, Profeco said. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Kenneth Maxwell)