UPDATE 1-Nissan says exports from Mexico to rise in 2012

MEXICO CITY, March 26 Japanese carmaker Nissan
Motor Co expects exports from its Mexico operations to
rise 2.2 pct to 420,000 units in 2012, the company's chief in
Mexico said on Monday.
The company added it expects the value of auto exports to
Brazil from Mexico to fall "significantly" after the Mexican
government this month agreed to a temporary curb on its auto
exports to Brazil, Jose Munoz, Nissan's chief in Mexico, told
reporters.
Nissan, Japan's second-largest auto maker, said in January
that it would build a new, $2 billion plant in Mexico to boost
sales in the Americas.
Last year, Nissan built more than 600,000 vehicles at its
Mexican plants, one in Cuernavaca just south of Mexico City and
a second in Aguascalientes.
Nissan's existing Mexican plants export 70 percent of their
vehicles to 100 countries, including about 250,000 Sentra and
Versa cars annually to the United States.