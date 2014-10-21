Mexico detains CEO of scandal-hit Oceanografia

MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican authorities have
detained the chief executive of oil services company
Oceanografia, which is at the center of a fraud probe
involving Citigroup Inc's local unit Banamex.
Amado Yanez was detained late on Monday, a government
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. It was unclear
what charges he was facing.
Oceanografia is at the center of a loan scandal that cost
Citigroup more than $500 million, after the bank said it
uncovered bogus loans to Oceanografia at Banamex.
Oceanografia was a top service provider to state-run oil
giant Pemex over the past decade, winning billions of
dollars in contracts. The company is now in bankruptcy
proceedings.
Last week, Citigroup said it had uncovered a separate $15
million fraud at Banamex related to a security services company
the bank operated.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama and David Alire Garcia)