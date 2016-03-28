Mexico banking regulator fines OHL $4 million

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexico's securities regulator fined Spanish construction firm OHL's Mexican unit 71.7 million pesos ($4.10 million), flagging inadequacies in its financial reporting though there was no evidence of fraud, a statement from the bourse showed on Monday.
The company, a subsidiary of Spain's OHL , has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were first leaked early last year that appeared to show its executives discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.
($1 = 17.5085 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: