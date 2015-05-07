OHL Mexico sees no risk to lose contract over secret recordings

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
MEXICO CITY May 7 The Mexican unit of Spanish builder OHL said on Thursday it saw no risk that it would lose a public works contract over the release of secret recordings that sent its share price plunging.
Shares in the builder have fallen nearly 20 percentage points in two days in the wake of the leaked recordings, which appeared to show executives discussing overcharging the government but which the company dismissed as a montage.
OHL has described the recordings as "espionage" and said in a statement the voices had been edited, taking comments out of context and distorting what they were saying. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez)
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion